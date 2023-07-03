ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Red, green, or Christmas. No matter what type of salsa you choose New Mexico has the right spice for you. Visit Albuquerque created a list of events and restaurants around town listed as ‘Super Spicy Foods To Try in Albuquerque.’

National Fiery Foods and Barbecue Show:

The National Fiery Foods and Barbecue Show is an annual event in March in Albuquerque and that is where people can find the most spicy food.

Attendees get to sample more than 1,000 different products from all over the world that will add some spice to your life

KūKri Chicken:

This restaurant is located inside the 505 Central Food Hall

KūKri Chicken has a variety of spice levels that can go from mild to insanely hot

Sadie’s Restaurant:

Sadie’s has been in Albuquerque for more than 60 years. Sadie’s is delicious food and has some of the spiciest around.

People can even take a jar of chile home.

Nexus Brewery & Restaurant:

They suggest trying the New Mexico hot chicken to warm your soul similar to Nashville hot chicken, made with cayenne pepper. Nexus adds its own twist adding red chile and habanero to add extra spice.

Cervantes Restaurant & Lounge:

This restaurant serves classic New Mexican food like stuffed sopaipillas, enchiladas, carne adovada and so much more.

Old Town Pizza Parlor:

Green chile on pizza it’s very common in Albuquerque. Old Town Pizza Parlor takes it to a different level adding other fiery ingredients like red chili pepper flakes, jalapeños, and red chile oil.

O Ramen and Curry House: