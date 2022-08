Learn how to cook! The Sprouting Kitchen works to host engaging and hands-on cooking classes right on local farms around Albuquerque and Santa Fe. Their classes are designed to empower guests in the kitchen and help them learn how to cook.

They are hosting a ‘Sours & Salads Cooking Class’ that will take place at Bow & Arrow Brewing Co. This class will occur one a month at this location. Tickets for this event will be $49. To learn more, visit https://www.thesproutingkitchen.org/.