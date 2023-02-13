We all have busy schedules and it can be tough to take the time and enjoy a nice sit-down meal. M’tuccis restaurants have come up with their latest menu to make sure guests can enjoy a nice lunch in a crunch.

Starting this week, all locations will be offering a 30-minute lunch menu perfect for weekdays. Chef Shawn Cronin explains that the 30 minutes will start as soon as you sit down. Individuals will receive a half soup or salad, 1/2 entree featured on the lunch menu and a signature cookie. Best of all the check is included immediately if individuals are in a hurry or stay as long as they can.

Each location will have a menu unique to the location. These menus will debut on Wednesday, Feb. 15. To learn more, visit mtuccis.com.