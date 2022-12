A trio of Albuquerque Public Schools music teachers is putting their take on bluegrass and folk music. Strange Holler is a three-part harmony that also plays songs that take dark twists and playful tunes on familiar songs and original music. The trio is made up of Shelly Ley, James Macklin, Diane Marino.

The trio performed “Unlucky Trucker” on New Mexico Living. To view upcoming events, visit https://strangeholler.com/upcoming-events/.