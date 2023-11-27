Cities like New York and Chicago go all out for the holidays, but there are smaller destinations that may surprise you when it comes to festive trips. Travel expert Jeanenne Tornatore has some recommendations for holiday destinations that are sure to get you in the spirit of the season.

First on Tornatore’s list is Scottsdale, Arizona. For Christmas in the desert, Scottsdale offers comfortable temperatures, fewer crowds, and festive experiences, like the Scottsdazzle Holiday Extravaganza, Enchant Christmas, the Desert Botanic Gardens, and Christmas at the Fairmont Scottsdale Princess.

Tornatore also recommends Denver, Colorado, as a holiday travel destination. Denver has a Mile High Holiday Celebration, its Christkindlmarket, the Denver Botanic Gardens’ Blossoms of Light, the Winter Park Express ski train, and more.

The travel expert’s final recommendation is to spend a country Christmas in the state of Tennessee. Attractions like the Discovery Park of America, Dollywood, and Rock City Gardens – just over the Georgia border – offer a variety of fun ways to get into the festive spirit.

