With 2024 expected to be one of the biggest years for travel, the high demand means it is important to book early to find the best trip prices and availability. Travel expert Jeanenne Tornatore of The Outside Insider has some tips on what you should know before you book a trip.

The first thing the expert recommends is looking into booking a cruise this year. According to Carnival Cruise Line, most people who are taking a cruise in 2024 have already booked their trip. Tornatore recommends booking early as demand for cruises continues to rise.

Tornatore says the boom in international travel following the COVID-19 pandemic is expected to continue throughout 2024. The expert says that airlines have added more trips from the United States to Europe, but with events like the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics coming up, it is essential to look at timing when booking your trip. She recommends planning trips around big events like concerts and sports events to avoid rising prices.

As for domestic trips, especially those that include outdoor adventures, the expert suggests booking your trip as soon as possible. National parks make for popular travel destinations, but many of them are bringing back timed reservations. It is important to book any reservations ahead of time to make sure you can visit on your preferred date and time. Tornatore also recommends visiting less-traveled National parks to avoid crowds and having to book in advance.

To find out more travel tips or to see more from Jeanenne Tornatore, visit The Outside Insider at this link.