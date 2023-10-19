Toys for Tots is working to ensure that no child has to go without a toy on Christmas this year. On Sunday, October 22, the program is hosting a motorcycle run for the cause.

The motorcycle run has a registration fee of a new, unwrapped toy or a $20 donation for Toys for Tots. The course will begin at the Walmart in Bernalillo at 9 a.m., with kickstands up at 12 p.m. The journey will end at Thunderbird Harley-Davidson, where there will be music and food for participants.

Toys for Tots is a Marine Corps program that collects toys to give to families in need so that no children feel left out over the holiday season. However, the organization cannot do its amazing work without the generous help from the community.

The program covers every age group of children and asks community members to donate new toys ranging in price from around $10 to $20. To learn more about Toys for Tots, to find out how to request a toy, or to donate, visit the website at this link. For a list of businesses accepting donations in Albuquerque, click here.