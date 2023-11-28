Toys for Tots is busy ensuring that no child goes without a Christmas gift this year. The Marine Corps program accepts toy donations and distributes them to families in need, but they can not complete all the work that they do without help from the community.

Toys for Tots is still seeking donations for the 2023 holiday season. For those who would like to donate toys, the program covers every age group of children and asks community members to donate new toys ranging in price from around $10 to $20. To learn more about Toys for Tots or to make a donation, visit the website at this link.

At 4 p.m. on Tuesday, November 28, Toys for Tots will be holding a phone bank to accept caller donations at the KRQE News 13 station. To donate during the phone bank, call the number that will be listed on the KRQE.com homepage on Tuesday afternoon.

Those who would like to sign up to receive toys can do so at any of the following in-person registration events or online at this link. To register, participants need to bring a valid government-issued ID, birth certificates for children ages 12 and under (or court-ordered legal guardianship paperwork), and a bill dated within the last 30 days.

Upcoming in-person registration events to receive a toy: