The Toys for Tots program is making sure that no child goes without a Christmas present this year. Since 1947, the Marine Corps program has been giving toys to families in need, and now, they are asking the community to help out.

On Tuesday night, November 21, the program is hosting a giving night. Starting at 4 p.m., Toys for Tots will be taking calls at KRQE News 13 for those who would like to donate over the phone. More information, including the phone number to call, will be posted on KRQE’s website homepage.

For those who would like to donate toys, the program covers every age group of children and asks community members to donate new toys ranging in price from around $10 to $20. To learn more about Toys for Tots, to find out how to request a toy, or to donate, visit the website at this link.

Upcoming in-person registration events to receive a toy: