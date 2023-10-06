The Toys for Tots program is once again gearing up for the holiday season, and they are asking for the community to rally together for a worthy cause. Toys for Tots is a Marine Corps program that collects toys to give to families in need so no children feel left out over the holiday season.

First Sergeant Robert Porras serves as a Toys for Tots coordinator with Paul Caputo in New Mexico. Toys for Tots ensures that no child is left out by supporting all children in the United States regardless of their circumstances.

The program covers every age group of children and asks community members to donate new toys ranging in price from around $10 to $20. To learn more about Toys for Tots, to find out how to request a toy, or to donate, visit the website at this link.