‘Woofstock’ is back. Since 2011, the Town of Edgewoods‘ Animal Control has been hosting a fundraiser event to bring people together to highlight the community and animals.

‘Woofstock 2022’ will be on September 17 from 10 A.M. to 3 P.M located at Venus Park. The event will include a multi-agency adoption event, shot clinics, microchips, and more. There will also be music, food, and more for all to enjoy. Pets and their pet parents are welcome to the event. To learn more, visit https://www.edgewood-nm.gov/.