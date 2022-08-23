The Town of Bernalillo gets ready to host the 7th annual Mountain West Brew Fest on Aug. 27. Director of Economic and Community Development Mike Kloeppel stopped by to talk about this event.

The festival will feature local breweries, wineries and distilleries as well as food trucks and live music. One goal of this event is to “bring everybody together,” said Kloeppel. Families are welcome as it is a kid-friendly event: “we want to make sure that the family can enjoy the day,” Kloeppel added.

The festival will be held at Loretto Park from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and tickets are available starting at $5.

