The Toughest Monster Truck Tour is returning to the Rio Rancho Events Center, and it is an adrenaline-fueled event like none other. The events will take place on Friday, Jan. 12, and Saturday, Jan. 13, and tickets range from $15 to $35.

The driver of Blockhead, Daron Basl, says the upcoming tour has the toughest course, the biggest jumps, and the smallest arena, calling it “An adrenalin junky’s favorite place to be.” The show will feature six trucks, all battling it out to win the most points. Basl’s truck, Blockhead, is new on the tour this year.

Attendees who choose to go to the Pit Parties get to meet the drivers and get an up-close look at the cars. To get a free pit pass, visit Melloy Dodge on Thursday, Jan. 11, between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.

On Friday, the Pit Party will be from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., and the Main Event will start at 7:30 p.m. On Saturday, the Pit Party will be held from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m., and the Main Event will begin at 6 p.m. To purchase tickets, click here.