For more than 40 years, Tomasita’s has been serving up delicious, authentic New Mexican food. In addition to dishing out the best cuisine to their customers, they have dedicated themselves to making sure they give back to the community.

Now they are turning that commitment up a notch with a new outreach program, of sorts, that’s all about saying ‘thank you’ to the people who make a difference in our everyday lives.

“Tomasita’s is trying to reach out to the community. Those people that help us on a daily basis, kind of like the silent heroes. The fire department, any worker for the state, city, that helps us every day,” says Dolores Welk-Jack, the manager at Tomasita’s in Albuquerque.

The program started this year, and one of the groups that Tomasita’s wanted to thank was the Bernalillo County Fire Department.

“We’re very honored,” says William Harris, an engineer in the public information office with the BCFD, “you know, the way to a fireman’s heart is through their belly and it’s really awesome that they thought of us.”

Tomasita’s says serving them up a warm meal is just one of the ways they can say thank you for all of the ways the department keeps us safe.

“Us serving them lunch is just a big ‘thank you’ for what you do. You may not need them all the time but they are there when you need them,” says Welk-Jack.

BCFD is the first organization of many that Tomasitas hopes to serve this year and into the future.

“We’re trying to reach as many people as we can this year. My goal this year is to serve probably four or five other organizations this year and then add on for next year,” says Welk-Jack.

Tomasita’s in Albuquerque is located at 4949 Pan American FWY NE, Albuquerque, NM 87109 and they are open seven days a week. Their hours of operation can be found on their website www.tomasitas.com