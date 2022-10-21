Dr. Stevie DeJuan Springer a licensed Board Certified, Doctor of Natural Medicine works to help patients with chronic pain, natural medications, and healing to help the body. Today he joined New Mexico Living to offer some tips to stay healthy during this candy-filled holiday.

Halloween is coming up and all those tasty treats can be tempting. Dr.Stevie explains it is important to pay attention to the added sugars seen on labels. The best way to avoid a stomach full of candy is to eat a meal first. Make sure to walk around as much as you are enjoying candy and make sure to plan out your Halloween night so you don’t overindulge.

If you are getting ready for a party, you can always include dancing or some healthy snacks to guests. To learn more about other healthy tips, visit https://www.drspringerwiseandwell.com/.