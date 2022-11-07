The holiday season is right around the corner. With that being said it might be time to start making a list and gathering up all those gifts needed. Saving money is usually at the top of our minds, that’s why Carey Reilly Lifestyle Expert is here to offer some tricks and tips.

The first step is figuring out where your holidays will be spent, either in a home or on a vacation. If a vacation is on the list, Reilly states that Booking.com will be hosting some spectacular Black Friday deals. From November 17 – December 1 the deal includes 30% off accommodations and 25% off car rentals across the globe.

Those who are looking to be prepared should check out the Geneverse Home Power 2 Pro which is a compact generator that will power a variety of appliances, lights, and even offers power to items in your home for up to 30 hours if the power happens to go out.

Those who are looking to save money should check out giftcards.com. This will allow individuals to give a personalized gift experience and lets individuals control the budget of the gift. Gift cards can also be found at a variety of retailers. Finally, Paypal Honey applies coupons to a variety of online purchases to help your budget.