Tin Can Alley is inviting people to its Balloon Fiesta watch parties. If you want to have a state-of-the-art view without having to be on the field, Tin Can Alley is the answer.

Tin Can Alley opens their heated patio, which offers a full view of the balloons once they take off. People can have a front view of the event without dealing with the big crowds but still, experience the beautiful view. “Sometimes the balloons even fly on top of Tin Can Alley,” said Roy Solomon, owner of Tin Can Alley and Green Jeans.

Tin Can Alley will be open at 5 a.m. every morning while the Balloon Fiesta serves breakfast. No reservation is needed. People can just show up and enjoy. For more information, visit their website.