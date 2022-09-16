The Albuquerque Film and Music Experience is currently hosting its festival. The festival will run until September 18 that will feature domestic and international movies, industry panels, workshops, and more.

They have selected a film to showcase. The film is titled ‘The Den‘, a psychological thriller that follows an ambitious New York stage actress as she navigates a manipulative and toxic relationship with her mentor. The film tells a twisted story of the behind-the-scenes world of Broadway theatre which is based of a true event.

The Den will be featured at the AFMX 2022 festival during the Narrative Film Block #3 on Friday, September 16 at 5:30 P.M. To learn more, visit https://www.afmxnm.com/.