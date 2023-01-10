ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – People already rely on Yelp to find the best places to eat, the platform is also making it easier to find pet-friendly restaurants. Yelp named three of New Mexico’s restaurants in their 2022 “Top 100 Dog-Friendly Restaurants in the US.”

Yelp searched for restaurants that “rolled out the red carpet for pups,” which may include free treats, water bowls, special menus, or comfortable patio areas.

In Las Cruces, Andele’s Dog House was listed as No 43. According to Yelp, they provide tasty and spicy authentic Mexican and southwestern food. In Albuquerque, Tia B’s La Waffleria was listed as No. 83. The waffle house has both sweet and savory for all tastes and dietary preferences, according to Yelp. The last New Mexico restaurant that made the list was the Tune-Up Cafe in Satna Fe. They ranked No. 89 on the list and offers New Mexico cuisine.

Top 10 Restaurants