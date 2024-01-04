Thompson Heating and Air Conditioning has been servicing the Albuquerque area since 1963. The family-owned and operated business uses high-tech equipment to provide the best commercial and residential services in heating and cooling.

James Johnson, the manager at Thompson, says that depending on how well a furnace has been maintained, it will last 15 to 20 years before it needs to be replaced. Signs that a furnace needs to be replaced are as follows:

Your furnace is making more noise than usual

Your heating bill is higher than normal

The furnace has visible rust and cracks

The rooms in your home are not heating evenly

To stretch the lifespan of your furnace, make sure you are changing your air filter regularly. Johnson recommends checking your air filter at least once a month and changing it when needed.

If your furnace does need to be repaired or replaced, Thompson Heating can help. The company is training to work on water heaters, boilers, radiant heat systems, gutters, and much more.

To learn more about Thompson Heating and Air Conditioning and all that the company offers, click here.