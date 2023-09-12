Fall is in the air, and October will be here sooner rather than later; that means the clock is ticking for the final preparations of Rio Rancho’s annual Oktoberfest. President and CEO of the Rio Rancho Regional Chamber of Commerce Jerry Schalow came onto New Mexico Living to share some of what community members can expect at the upcoming event.

The annual event is being put on by the Rio Rancho Regional Cham ber of Commerce, which started in 1980 and is one of the largest and fastest-growing chambers in the state.

Rio Rancho’s Oktoberfest will take place on Saturday, September 16, from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Country Club Plaza. The family-friendly event will have local vendors, food, music, beer, and more.

In addition to many kids’ activities and inflatables, there will be awards given out to those who are best dressed in traditional German Oktoberfest garments. The event costs $10 to attend, and tickets can be purchased at this link.