SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – National Chocolate Day is coming up on July 7, and in celebration, Yelp released its list of the top chocolate spots in every state. According to Yelpers, Kakawa Chocolate House in Santa Fe is the best place to get your chocolate fix in the state of New Mexico.

Kakawa Chocolate House is named after an Olmec word meaning cacao or chocolate, kakawa (ka-KA-wa). The shop was founded in 2007 in the heart of Santa Fe. The small-batch chocolates are crafted in various unique flavors; the business offers a handful of dairy-free and vegan creations, with all of their chocolates made gluten-free.

Our mission is to re-introduce you to chocolate. We draw on chocolate’s long history, re-creating original Mesoamerican, European, and Colonial chocolate elixir recipes and using them to inspire our new and exciting creations. Kakawa Chocolate House’s mission statement | kakawachocolates.com

In addition to 2023’s top chocolate spot ranking, in 2022, Kakawa Chocolate House ranked as Yelp’s top hot chocolate spot in New Mexico. Kakawa has three locations in Santa Fe: Downtown, Midtown, and Southside. To view their business hours, click here.

