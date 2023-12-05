NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Yelp has taken on a big task: identifying each state’s best cheeseburger spot. In the review site’s recently released ranking, a single restaurant per state has been named as the one to visit.
So what is New Mexico’s best cheeseburger spot? According to Yelp, it is Sparky’s in Hatch. The restaurant’s green chile cheeseburger is famous throughout the Land of Enchantment, and, according to KRQE’s poll, is one of the highest-rated and most recommended green chile cheeseburger spots.
If you are up for a road trip, here are the best cheeseburger spots in nearby states, according to Yelp:
- Arizona – Happy’s Hamburgers
- Colorado – Burgers & Gyros
- Kansas – Dempsey’s Burger Pub
- Oklahoma – Nic’s Grill
- Texas – Nancy’s Hustle
- Utah – Capitol Burger
Yelp created its ranking based on the volume and value of reviews that mentioned “cheeseburger” between Jan. 1, 2023, and July 20, 2023. The rest of the rankings are as follows:
- Alabama – Our Place Diner
- Alaska – Alaskan Burger & Brew
- Arkansas – Table on 6th
- California – For The Win
- Connecticut – Shady Glen Dairy Stores
- Washington, D.C. – The Admiral
- Delaware – Ocean View Brewing Company
- Florida – North South Grill
- Georgia – Holeman and Finch Public House
- Hawaii – Shige’s Saimin Stand
- Idaho – Hit List
- Illinois – Au Cheval
- Indiana – Workingman’s Friend
- Iowa – Burger Shop
- Kentucky – Oskar’s Slider Bar
- Louisiana – Fat Boy Pantry
- Maine – Blazes Burgers
- Maryland – JBGB’s
- Massachusetts –the knack
- Michigan – Grey Ghost Detroit
- Minnesota – Francis Burger Joint
- Mississippi – Stamps Super Burgers
- Missouri – Jack Nolen’s
- Montana – TR’s Burgers
- Nebraska – Cheeseburgers
- Nevada – Eggslut
- New Hampshire – Black Mtn Burger
- New Jersey – Marty’s
- New York – 7th Street Burger
- North Carolina – Nick’s Old Fashioned Hamburger House
- North Dakota – Ironhorse Kitchen + Bar
- Ohio – Delwood
- Oregon – Five Stars Family Burger
- Pennsylvania – Route 66
- Rhode Island – Mission
- South Carolina – Hamburger Joe’s
- South Dakota – Circle E Drive-In
- Tennessee – Blue Moose Burgers & Wings
- Vermont – The Farmhouse Tap & Grill
- Virginia – Melt Gourmet Cheeseburgers
- Washington – Ooh Lala Burgers
- West Virginia – King Tut Drive-In
- Wisconsin – Kopp’s Frozen Custard
- Wyoming – Born In A Barn
To find out more, visit Yelp for a list of each state’s “top” cheeseburger spot.