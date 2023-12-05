NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Yelp has taken on a big task: identifying each state’s best cheeseburger spot. In the review site’s recently released ranking, a single restaurant per state has been named as the one to visit.

So what is New Mexico’s best cheeseburger spot? According to Yelp, it is Sparky’s in Hatch. The restaurant’s green chile cheeseburger is famous throughout the Land of Enchantment, and, according to KRQE’s poll, is one of the highest-rated and most recommended green chile cheeseburger spots.

If you are up for a road trip, here are the best cheeseburger spots in nearby states, according to Yelp:

Arizona – Happy’s Hamburgers

Colorado – Burgers & Gyros

Kansas – Dempsey’s Burger Pub

Oklahoma – Nic’s Grill

Texas – Nancy’s Hustle

Utah – Capitol Burger

Yelp created its ranking based on the volume and value of reviews that mentioned “cheeseburger” between Jan. 1, 2023, and July 20, 2023. The rest of the rankings are as follows:

Alabama – Our Place Diner

Alaska – Alaskan Burger & Brew

Arkansas – Table on 6th

California – For The Win

Connecticut – Shady Glen Dairy Stores

Washington, D.C. – The Admiral

Delaware – Ocean View Brewing Company

Florida – North South Grill

Georgia – Holeman and Finch Public House

Hawaii – Shige’s Saimin Stand

Idaho – Hit List

Illinois – Au Cheval

Indiana – Workingman’s Friend

Iowa – Burger Shop

Kentucky – Oskar’s Slider Bar

Louisiana – Fat Boy Pantry

Maine – Blazes Burgers

Maryland – JBGB’s

Massachusetts –the knack

Michigan – Grey Ghost Detroit

Minnesota – Francis Burger Joint

Mississippi – Stamps Super Burgers

Missouri – Jack Nolen’s

Montana – TR’s Burgers

Nebraska – Cheeseburgers

Nevada – Eggslut

New Hampshire – Black Mtn Burger

New Jersey – Marty’s

New York – 7th Street Burger

North Carolina – Nick’s Old Fashioned Hamburger House

North Dakota – Ironhorse Kitchen + Bar

Ohio – Delwood

Oregon – Five Stars Family Burger

Pennsylvania – Route 66

Rhode Island – Mission

South Carolina – Hamburger Joe’s

South Dakota – Circle E Drive-In

Tennessee – Blue Moose Burgers & Wings

Vermont – The Farmhouse Tap & Grill

Virginia – Melt Gourmet Cheeseburgers

Washington – Ooh Lala Burgers

West Virginia – King Tut Drive-In

Wisconsin – Kopp’s Frozen Custard

Wyoming – Born In A Barn

To find out more, visit Yelp for a list of each state’s “top” cheeseburger spot.