The Hispano Chamber of Valencia County partnered with 377 Brewery, to bring the World’s largest Matanza, on January 28th.

Valencia county puts on this event each year, but skipped the past two years due to COVID. This event brings together families, communities, and businesses. All the Valencia and Los Lunas schools participate alongside the Chamber and that’s why this event grows more each year. They are expecting about 6000-10,000 attendance.

377 Brewery is a small brewery that has been in business for 6 1/2 years. This year they have sponsored the Matanza by creating a special beer made for that specific day. This beer is a cornflake linger beer, and because they are a European style they went more with a traditional style. Very easy to drink only 4.5%.

The World’s largest Matanza will be happening Saturday, January 28th, at 305 Eagle Park Lane, Belen, NM 87002. Gates open from 7 a.m. – 2 p.m. There will be food, games, live music, a DJ, and drinks. There will be park-and-ride options with free parking in designated areas on Chruch St. & 10th St. Entry fee will be $20 at the door, children 10 and under are free. For more information you can call 505-554-4566 or email valenciamatanza@gmail.com.