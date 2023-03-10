‘The Yellow Boat,’ it’s the latest production being put on by the Vortex Theatre. The play is based on a true story following the life of a young boy named Benjamin who takes his struggle and turns them into art.

The story of The Yellow Boat is an affirmation of a child’s life and the strength and courage of all children. This dramatization is based on the true story of David and Sonja Saar’s son, Benjamin, who was born with congenital hemophilia and died in 1987 at the age of 8 of AIDS-related complications. A uniquely gifted visual artist, Benjamin’s buoyant imagination transformed his physical and emotional pain into a blaze of colors and shapes in his fanciful drawings and paintings.

The Yellow Boat will show from March 16- April 2, Thursday – Sat 7:30 p.m., Sunday 2 p.m. To purchase tickets visit vortexabq.org.