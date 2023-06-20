The Vortex Theatre celebrates Christmas in June with the play Parfumerie: by Miklos Laszlo. This old-fashioned gentle comedy showcases how despite mistakes and misunderstanding the truth will ultimately lead to a happy resolution. It’s the latest production being put on by the Vortex Theater.

This new adaptation of the play inspired the movies ‘You’ve Got Mail’ and ‘The Shop Around the Corner’ which is a warm, gentle comedy that follows the tangled tale of Parfumerie employee George Horvath. Just days before Christmas, George’s boss, Hammerschmidt, fires him after mistakenly suspecting him to be the lover of his unfaithful wife. Meanwhile, George’s own love life goes awry when he discovers that the stranger he has fallen in love with through secret correspondence is none other than Amalia Balash, a co-worker with whom he constantly feuds. For the employees of the Parfumerie, only the truth can lead to a happy resolution in this old-fashioned, romantic Christmas tale.

Parfumerie will perform from June 23-July 9, 2023. Thu-Sat 7:30 p.m. and Sun 2 p.m. Tickets are $24 and $19. For more information visit vortexabq.org.