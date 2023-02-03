The Vortex Theatre is New Mexico’s oldest continuously producing black box theatre. The latest performance they’re bringing to the stage is “Lava” by James Fritz.

Lava revolves around a catastrophic event and its effect on survivors. It has humor, warmth, and healing. Kendra Rickert is an LA-trained, Albuquerque-based director. The play explores the difference between being tangibly sad due to the loss of a loved one as opposed to a general sadness that one feels as a result of all the massive problems occurring in the world.

The play will be February 9-26, 2023. Thu-Sat 7:30 p.m.; Sun 2 p.m. General admission is $24, and students are $19. To purchase tickets and more information visit vortexabq.org.