The Vortex Theatre’s latest production is set to have audiences laughing out loud with their take on “Hurricane Diane” a play by Pulitzer Prize nominee Madeleine George.

The Greek god Dionysus has returned to the modern world disguised as butch gardener Diane, here to gather mortal followers and restore the earth to its natural state. Her first stop is a cul-de-sac in Red Bank, New Jersey, where she’ll need all her supernatural abilities to seduce four friends who all want something different from her.

Opening day will be Friday, July 28, and will run through August 13, 2023. Thursday -Sat shows are at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday shows are at 2:00 p.m. Tickets are $24, Students $19. For more information visit vortexabq.org.