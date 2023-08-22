Everything in life that happens is a direct result of the choices we make. That’s exactly what the play “Constellations” centers around. The play focuses on two people, their relationship, and all the possibilities the universe has to offer. Now you’ll be able to see this play live and in person down at the Vortex Theater.

Nick Payne’s play, Constellations, explores how even the smallest change in our lives can alter the course we take. It is an exploration of love, science, quantum theory, and infinite possibility for heartbreak or for hope.

Constellations will be from August 25- September 10. Thu-Sat 7:30 p.m. and Sun. 2 p.m. For more information visit vortexabq.org.