The Vortex Theatre presents “The Rez Sisters”. Part of the first Native American Theatre Festival, the play centers around seven women living on a reservation all of whom are battling personal demons. But they also all have one thing in common and that’s their desire to win the biggest Bingo in the world.

Seven women have their own dreams and their difficulties. One wants a singing career; another wants a white porcelain toilet. One grieves for her lover, killed in a motorcycle accident; another harbors the memory of a horrific sexual assault. The cancer that afflicts one of them is not the only malignancy they confront. One dream they all hold in common is winning “the biggest bingo in the world” and one day, accompanied by the transformative spirit guide Nanabush, they leave their Manitoulin Island reserve and set out for Toronto to do just that.

The Rez Sisters will show April 13-30, 2023. Thursday-Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2:00 p.m. General admission is $24, and students are $19.For more information visit vortexabq.org.