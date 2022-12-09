For 46 years, the Vortex Theater has been showcasing local talent through classic, contemporary, and cutting-edge productions. Their latest Winter Tales bring the holiday season to life through stories, poetry and song.

This story-theatre presentation uses a number of different stories, poetry and historical portraits of celebrations from around the world in a production that celebrates the winter and its holidays.

They will be performing this weekend and next. Friday times 7:30 p.m.; Saturday at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Sunday at 2 p.m. To purchase tickets visit vortexabq.org.