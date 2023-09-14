At a time when compassion and understanding are needed the most, the Trujillo Family Funeral Home steps in to treat everyone like family. The Trujillo Family Funeral Home knows how hard it can be to lay a loved one to rest, so they are there to make the process painless and transparent – all without breaking the bank.

The funeral home’s owner, Chris Trujillo, served in the United States Army, the New Mexico Army National Guard, and as a New Mexico certified Police Officer before beginning work in the funeral industry. With a wife and children of his own, Trujillo understands the importance of family; that is what makes the Trujillo Family Funeral Home so special.

The veteran-owned, family-focused funeral home has one main focus: to provide the best service and value to the community. The funeral home also offers services for Spanish-speaking families since the owner is bilingual; this allows the company to reach and help even more community members.

Trujillo Family Funeral Home’s owner has been working in the funeral industry for 14 years now. Along with funeral services, the business offers pre-planning services. Pre-planning funerals can help from a budgeting standpoint; it can also take some of the family pressure off when it comes to the mental and emotional energy it takes to plan a funeral for a loved one.

The funeral home is located at 110 Alvarado Drive in Albuquerque. To learn more about the services they offer, click here or call (505) 433-7747.