The appliance industry took a hard hit at the start of the pandemic. Howards Appliance has learned to adapt to those changes.

John Riddle CEO of Howards Appliance joined New Mexico Living to discuss the transformation of the industry and how they are helping out customers when shopping. There were a number of issues when it came to the availability of products but Howards Appliance offered solutions for their customers.

They are also utilizing technology like Zoom meetings to show off model displays, a full website of products, and other technologies that have changed the industry but allowed customers to look at options. For more information on everything they are doing, visit www.howards.com/.