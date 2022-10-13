Making sure every child feels special. Founded by the US marine corps, The Toys for Tots program hands out brand-new toys to children who may otherwise not have anything to open Christmas morning.

Toys for Tots has already begun collecting toys for children, but they will have their official Kick-off event on Oct. 23. They are inviting the community to come out and support their Motorcycle Run. The motorcycle run will start at 9 a.m at the Walmart located at 528 and Enchanted hills. They will ride to Thunderbird Harley Davidson. Thunderbird will host the after-party around 12 p.m., an event that the whole family can enjoy. Santa Clause will be there taking pictures, as well as the marines.

Toys for Tots, Paul Caputo, explained how he understands the cost of living has gone up and that is why it’s crucial to help those families who will have it extra hard this holiday season. For more information visit their website.