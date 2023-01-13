Get ready to rev your engines because the Toughest Monster Truck tour is back in Rio Rancho. This weekend, you’ll have the chance to watch some of your favorite monster trucks take to the dirt for some high-octane entertainment.

There will be two performances with six monster trucks on an all-dirt track, including two brand-new trucks. One truck, which will be announced at the event, is a truck that has never been seen before. And ‘Dozer,’ appearing at an indoor arena for the first time ever. This event will also feature tricks and stunts of Freestyle Motocross.

Showtimes:

Friday, January 13th Pit Party 5:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. The main event is at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, January 14th Pit Party 4:00 -5:00 p.m. The main event is at 6:00 p.m.



Tickets are on sale now for the Toughest Monster Truck Tour returning to Rio Rancho Events Center, Friday and Saturday, January 13 and 14, 2023.