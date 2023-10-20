KRQE Cares Shoes for Kids strives to make a major difference in the lives of Albuquerque children. Each year, KRQE Cares goes to Albuquerque Public School Title 1 schools and puts a pair of brand-new shoes on students. This year, over 3,000 students in APS Title 1 schools will receive a new pair of shoes and socks due to generous donations from KRQE viewers.

Shoes for Kids is our largest initiative throughout the year. Since 2022, over 22,000 pairs of shoes have been put on children in need. This program is in partnership with the Assistance League of ABQ, a non-profit 501c organization serving the Albuquerque area. All donations from our viewers and sponsors are directly given to the Assistance League of Albuquerque for the purchase of shoes and socks.

The mission of KRQE Cares is to positively impact children in low-income families throughout the state of New Mexico. New Mexico is ranked 48th in child poverty among U.S. states.

KRQE Cares has been investing in the lives of these children for over seven years. The Shoes for Kids, Food for Kids, and Books for Kids programs are making a big impact on students in Title 1 schools. We know that students have better attendance at school, class participation, and confidence, and takes some stress off the families struggling to pay the bills when we invest in their lives as a community.