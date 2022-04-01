If you love chocolate and coffee then we have some good news for you.

It is finally back, the Southwest Chocolate and Coffee Fest is finally here and you won’t want to miss this. Dean and Zoelle Strober stopped by New Mexico Living to give us details about this spectacular and to show you some of the local businesses that will be there. This event will be held at Expo New Mexico on April 2 and 3 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. where you can enjoy a mix of vendors and see what stands out to you. Strober brought by a number of vendors that will be a wonderful experience to try for yourself the weekend of the event.

