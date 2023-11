The Riddims are a High Desert Reggae group in Albuquerque that has been playing together since 2013. The band is gaining popularity throughout the southwest, bringing multiple styles together to create a unique and catchy sound.

The band has a new single coming out on Friday, November 24; it is called “Along The Way.” The group’s music can be found on Apple Music, Spotify, YouTube, Amazon Music, and SoundCloud. To check out The Riddims’ music, visit their website at this link.