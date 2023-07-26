Buying or selling a home can be very stressful especially if it’s your first time. There are resources like Talia Freedman and Co that are here to help you every step of the way.

Talia’s professional background is a tremendous help in achieving a successful sale, coming to the Real Estate profession with an extensive background in sales, advertising, and marketing. These skills combined with extensive knowledge of the Albuquerque area and its housing market enable them to effectively market your house or property for sale, or help you successfully purchase a property. For more information visit abq-realty.com or call 505.263.7892.