Putting a twist on the traditional Bed and Breakfast concept, The Painted Lady Bed and Brew is not a traditional B&B. The establishment is the first of its kind in New Mexico and is one of only a handful in the nation.

The Painted Lady was built in 1881 as a brothel and saloon. With tales of buried money, hidden rooms, Billy the Kid, and more, the property has a very colorful past – some even say the location may be haunted.

As the establishment’s website says, “Breakfast is overrated.” Substituting for “Breakfast” in Bed and Breakfast, The Painted Lady offers local beer to its guests. The venue hosts weddings, ghost story nights, magic shows, and more.

To learn more about The Painted Lady, visit its website here.