The OnlyKings podcast is in its fourth year now of putting the spotlight on all things Albuquerque. From music to stand-up comedy, psychology, bodybuilding, and more, the conversation-based podcast covers a wide range of topics, all while featuring local guests.

The podcast’s host, Noah Vargas, has some tips when it comes to starting and sustaining a podcast. Vargas began the podcast with a simple idea in mind: putting a microphone in the middle of a typical conversation. He says he has been able to sustain the podcast through networking and building relationships with those in the community.

Vargas has hosted guests like the Mango Cakes, Joshua Fournier, and Robert “Buck D” Gipson, and he credits much of the podcast’s success to his guests’ willingness to come onto the podcast for the first time, as well as their dedication to come back as returning guests.

Vargas says the top three factors in creating a successful podcast are allowing your guests to speak freely, exposing yourself and your audience to new ideas, and having fun during the episodes.

The OnlyKings podcast can be found on all podcast services, including Apple, Spotify, Google, and YouTube. To stay up to date with the OnlyKings podcast, click here.