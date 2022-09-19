He is back in Albuquerque. The star of the Amazon Prime Short, the ‘Noodle Man‘ has traveled all around the country serving stunning Thai food to thousands.

Now he is back yet again and partnering with local eateries and music venues. On September 19 he will be at Sister Bar for a takeover in the kitchen with a special musical guest. Sister Bar will be offering specialty drinks for the event. Food service will start at 5 P.M. to 8 P.M. or until he is sold out. The music performance by Red Light Cameras will start at 8 P.M. To learn more, visit https://www.instagram.com/pranompopup/.