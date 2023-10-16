In honor of World Anesthesia Day on October 16, the New Mexico Society of Anesthesiologists is highlighting the work the state’s anesthesiologists do to both ensure patient safety and advance the medical practice. The society offers education, representation, and advocacy for anesthesiologists throughout New Mexico.

World Anesthesia Day marks the first time ether anesthesia was successfully used in the 1800s; that advancement drastically impacted the medical world, allowing for painless surgery implementation.

The practice of anesthesiology has come a long way since the 1800s. With new formulations, methods to reverse the medicine, monitoring technology, implemented checklists, and limited side effects, doctors and scientists have worked hard over the years to find the best possible methods.

The Society of Anesthesiologists emphasizes the importance of care teams working together when anesthesia is used to ensure patient comfort and safety during procedures. To learn more about World Anesthesia Day, visit this link. To learn more about the New Mexico Society of Anesthesiologists, click here.