The New Mexico Philharmonic is the state’s largest professional classical symphony orchestra. Putting on performances ranging from the classics to family-themed events and even rock features, the group plays a vital role in New Mexico’s cultural scene. The NM Phil has many exciting events coming up for its 2023-2024 season.

On Saturday, November 18, the philharmonic will be performing Berlioz’s “Symphonie Fantastique,” which will be preceded by a performance of Mozart’s “Concerto No. 23” by pianist Tetiana Shafran. In the month of December, the musicians will be performing Handel’s “Messiah,” a series of works by J.S. Bach, and holiday favorites.

To learn more about the New Mexico Philharmonic or to purchase tickets to any of the group’s upcoming events, click here.