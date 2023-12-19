Joining the Army National Guard can give you job skills, leadership experience, and purpose, setting you up for a successful future. One example of the National Guard’s positive impact is the New Mexico-born Major General Miguel Aguilar.

The Major General was born and raised in Dexter, attended the New Mexico Military Institute, and joined the National Guard. Aguilar ascended in rank all the way to being in charge of the New Mexico National Guard.

The National Guard works to train, recruit, and provide forces for the nation, all the while focusing on community outreach. Major General Aguilar emphasizes that the National Guard ensures that everyone involved feels respected in the Guard’s culture of trust.

One of the ways the National Guard impacts the community is through the Youth ChalleNGe Program, which puts at-risk students through a 22-week program in Roswell, teaching them life skills, vocational training, and more. Alongside getting young members of the community involved, the National Guard has opportunities in a variety of areas for people of many ages. Positions in engineering, cyber security, intelligence, and more offer opportunities to excel in many different ways.

