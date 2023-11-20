The New Mexico Ballet Company is taking on a Christmas classic as they prepare for their production of “The Nutcracker.” The ballet company has been putting on performances of “The Nutcracker” for decades, but the company’s collaboration with other organizations is what makes it so unique.

Joined by the New Mexico Philharmonic, the dancers perform to the music of a full live orchestra. 2023’s performances will be extra special because this is the first time the company has been able to include the philharmonic again since the COVID-19 pandemic.

The New Mexico Ballet Company features professional dancers by bringing in two guest artists for each weekend of shows. This year’s guests are dancers with the San Francisco Ballet and the New York City Ballet. The cast of “The Nutcracker” includes over 120 dancers, ranging in age from eight years old to adult professional dancers.

Performances of “The Nutcracker” run from November 25 through December 3 at Popejoy Hall. To purchase tickets, click here.