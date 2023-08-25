Celebrating the beauty of folk art, with The Museum of International Folk Art. As one of the largest folk art museums in the world, they boast more than 130,000 objects of folk art from more than 100 countries. This year they are celebrating a major milestone of 70 years.

The Folk Museum will be celebrating its 70 anniversary on September 10 from 1:00 p.m. – 3 p.m. They invite he community to celebrate its birthday. They will be serving cakes and punch with family activity tables, tours, and live musical and dance performances by Compañia Chuscales & Mina Fajardo Flamenco.