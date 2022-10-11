Murder and mystery. ‘The Mousetrap‘presented by Agatha Christie is about a group of strangers trapped during a snowstorm. What unfolds from there is filled with intrigue, sophisticated humor, and surprising twists.



The scene is set when a group of people gathered in a country house cut off by the snow discover, to their horror, that there is a murderer among them. But who can it be? One by one, the suspicious characters reveal their sordid pasts until, at the last nerve-shredding moment, the identity and the motive are finally revealed.

“Overall concept of who done it, because realistically who doesn’t love a good who done it,” said Nicee Wager, actor, Mollie Ralston.

‘The Mousetrap‘ premieres Oct. 14- Nov. 6; tickets are on sale now at adobetheater.org.