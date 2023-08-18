Losing weight is different for everyone. For some exercise and diet does the trick, but for others, it might not be as simple. That’s where the creation of weight loss drugs comes into play.

The history of how the drug and how it was discovered. The very unassuming Gila monster (Heloderma suspectum), is a poisonous lizard found in New Mexico and Arizona. H. suspectum is known to live a very shy underground life. Exendin-4 was uncovered in 1990 by endocrinologist Dr. John Eng at the Veterans Administration Center in the Bronx, NY. Dr. Eng’s interest was sparked when he learned that the Gila monster, after long periods of not eating, is able to slow down its metabolism and maintain constant blood sugar levels without affecting its health.

The drugs were meant for type 2 diabetes mellitus and obesity but now they are available for everyone who struggles with losing weight. In a short time, they have proven that they will help you lose weight.