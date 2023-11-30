With a groove that gets the whole crowd jamming out, The Mango Cakes are one of Albuquerque’s hottest bands right now. The group has some new music coming out and took the time to perform one of their new songs, “I Wanna Be By You,” live on New Mexico Living; the single will come out on Valentine’s Day 2024.

The group can be found performing at many of Albuquerque’s local breweries and performance venues. To find out where The Mango Cakes will be next, click here.

The Mango Cakes also offer performances at private events, like weddings, office parties, birthdays, and more; to book a performance, email themangocakes@gmail.com. To check out their music, stream it from Spotify, Apple Music, or other major streaming platforms.